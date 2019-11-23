Two Fairhaven restaurants have shut down, while a downtown eatery might shutter soon

Here’s a roundup of recent retail activity in Whatcom County:

▪ A couple of restaurants in Fairhaven recently closed. The Abbey Garden Tea Room at 1312 11th St. had its last day on Thursday, Nov. 7, according to a voicemail message and a note on the front door. The tea room was a longtime fixture in the district, having opened in 1998.

Also closing was the Cobalt Grill at 1304 12th St. No announcement was posted on the door for this closure. The space was formerly home to Whiskey’s, before it reopened as Cobalt last spring.

▪ Rook & Rogue, a board game pub, announced on Facebook that it will be closing at the end of the year unless a buyer can be found by Sunday, Dec. 15. Known for its geek-themed food menu and plenty of board games, the eatery opened near the Mt. Baker Theatre in the spring of 2017.

▪ Tacos El Tule announced on Facebook that its new trailer has arrived and expects to be in use by mid-December. The company’s previous food truck was destroyed by a fire in August. A fixture at 3548 Meridian St., Tacos El Tule borrowed a food truck from Mi Rancho Meat Market while waiting for the new truck to arrive.

▪ The pet supply store Mud Bay has applied for a building permit to put in a store in the Bakerview Fred Meyer shopping center. According to its website, the company is aiming for a spring 2020 opening. It will be the second location in Bellingham for Mud Bay, which is also in the Lakeway Center next to Whole Foods.. The Lakeway store opened in 2016.

▪ Viking Food has expanded its delivery area. After focusing on Bellingham, it joined forces with Viking Food North and now goes to Blaine, Custer, Everson, Ferndale and Lynden, according to a Facebook post. The company also noted that it is hiring drivers for some of those new delivery areas.

▪ The Swim Club bar at 1147 11th St. will be transformed for the holidays starting Friday, Nov. 29, with a pop-up bar called Miracle at Swim Club. The bar will feature a variety of holiday-themed drinks. Details can be found on its Facebook page.