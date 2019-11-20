Longtime Lynden restaurant sold, will see some changes with new local ownership

The sale of a longtime Lynden restaurant will mean some changes, but its more popular items are staying on the menu.

After operating Dutch Mothers Family Restaurant for more than 20 years, Debbie and Dave Black have sold the restaurant at 405 Front St. to Kevin and Belinda Seutz. The Seutzes, who also own the Rusty Wagon on Hannegan Road near Hinotes Corner, will take over the restaurant on Jan. 1.

Dutch Mothers, which first opened in 1982, is known for its pannekoeken (Dutch pancakes) and schnitzel, as well as other Dutch-themed food and a pot roast dinner. The new owners are keeping many of these dishes but also plan on adding items, such as street tacos, steaks and seafood.

Currently open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., the restaurant will be open into the evening and seven days a week, Kevin Seutz said in an interview.

The restaurant name also is changing, to Rustlers’ Front Street Grill. Both the buyers and sellers spent time pondering whether to change the name and agree that new name is a better fit.

“I think there is a risk to changing the name, but I think this suits them better,” Debbie Black said, adding that Kevin and Belinda do the Rusty Wagon so well that this restaurant should also have a new name that reflects their personality. “We are elated to sell it to them. I wanted someone from the community with a heart and love for Lynden.”

Both Debbie Black and Kevin Seutz agree that the reaction in the community has been overwhelmingly positive. Customers are excited about the restaurant being open in the evenings and keeping items, such as the the Dutch pancakes, on the menu.

Kevin Seutz said he plans on making the transition gradually, staying open throughout the remodeling changes so customers can see it themselves and be a part of it. He doesn’t expect to have much remodeling work, but it will have some western-themed decor and a lounge area.

One tradition that is coming back is lighting the 20-foot Christmas Star. It’s been damaged by the weather over the years, so the current and new owners are working with Jim Sutterfield of Signs Plus to restore it. They have a tight timeline, but hope to have it ready in time for Lynden’s annual Northwest Lighted Christmas Parade, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7.

As for Debbie and Dave Black, after turning over the restaurant they plan on continuing to support their son’s business, Simple Box Storage Containers, travel and spend more time with their 11 grandchildren.

The Blacks purchased Dutch Mothers in 1996 and have also owned the Lynden Dutch Bakery before selling it about 10 years ago.

For details and updates, visit the Dutch Mothers Facebook page. Eventually Rustlers’ Front Street Grill will have its own social media presence.