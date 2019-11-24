Here are the times stores will be open for Thanksgiving, Black Friday shopping events

A look at the scheduled openings of some Whatcom County retailers, based on information compiled by BlackFriday.com and local sources. Check the ads or company websites to confirm starting times.

Thursday, Nov. 28

7 a.m. Big Lots

2 p.m. JC Penney

5 p.m. Best Buy, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target, DSW Shoes

6 p.m. Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Bellis Fair doors open 6 p.m. to midnight, but stores are not required to be open.

Friday, Nov. 29

5 a.m. Fred Meyer, Big 5

6 a.m. Bellis Fair, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Tractor Supply Co.

7 a.m. Harbor Freight tools, PetSmart, Burlington clothing store, Marshall’s, TJ Maxx, Sierra Trading Post, HomeGoods, Guitar Center

8 a.m. Hobby Lobby, Office Max, Petco, Barnes & Noble, Mattress Firm, Pier 1.

9 a.m. Costco

Many county businesses also plan to participate in Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30.