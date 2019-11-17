Lynden restaurant is reopening with the original owners and a slightly different name

Here’s a roundup of retail activity happening around Whatcom County:

▪ Jake’s restaurant is scheduled to open Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 8114 Guide Meridian in Lynden. Originally known as Jake’s Western Grill, Brian and Tanya Poag have moved back into the area to reopen the barbecue eatery.

The Poags operated the restaurant from 2007 to 2017 before they sold it and moved to Arizona. Jake’s lasted for another year before closing at the end of 2018.

The new menu will include favorites from when the Poags ran the restaurant, including beef brisket, pulled pork and baby-back ribs. In a news release, the Poags said they will be adding a few other items, including a smoked half-chicken and beef ribs.

The inside of the restaurant also has been remodeled with new booths, tables and flooring.

Once open, hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and open an hour later on Friday and Saturday. Take-out orders and catering are available by calling 360-656-6332. Further details can be found on its Facebook page.

▪ See’s Candies has its holiday seasonal store open at Sunset Square near Xing’s Panda Palace. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

▪ Electric Beet Juice Co. announced on Facebook that it has moved out of its North State Street location and is moving into 1422 Cornwall Ave., next to Pure Bliss Desserts. Once in the new space, Electric Beet Juice plans to expand the menu.

▪ Ambo Ethiopian Cuisine was scheduled to open Saturday, Nov. 16, at 902 N. State St., near Sofie’s Gold Mine & Repair. Ambo had been at the Bellingham Public Market on Cornwall Avenue until the market closed in September 2018.

▪ Stockton’s Paint is planning to have a customer appreciation party 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21. The store is at 1413 Railroad Ave. and will have raffles, demonstrations and giveaways. It also will be serving food and treats from other local businesses. Details can be found on its Facebook page.