This Bellingham business is holding its 10th year of 100% donation day

Ten years ago Jas Gill and his wife Saroj decided to do something to make a difference, and that meant going in 100%.

Each year the Gills, who operate the Slo Pitch Sports Grill and Casino, hold a donation day when all food and beverage sales go toward a local nonprofit. This year’s event is Tuesday, Nov. 5, and will benefit Skookum Kids, which works to improve the lives of foster children.

When they say 100%, they mean it. If the total meal comes to $28, all of it will go to the nonprofit. The combined total of the previous nine fundraisers totals nearly $135,000.

While the charity event is popular with customers, there’s an added enticement: It’s the one day of year Saroj Gill whips up her butter chicken dish. It’s a popular made-from-scratch item and this year she’s making preparations for about 300 servings.

“That’s just a way for us to highlight our Indian culture,” Jas Gill said, adding it’s something they enjoy sharing with the community.

“They remind us about the importance of friends,” Saroj Gill said. “We are so grateful.”

In the first two years of donation day, the receipts went to national nonprofits. Since that time they’ve focused on local charities, figuring the money raised can have more impact locally. Previous recipients include Blue Skies for Children, Boys and Girls Club of Whatcom County and Whatcom Hospice.

This year Slo Pitch, which is at 3720 Meridian St. near the Bellingham Golf and Country Club, is also adding delivery vans to help accommodate to-go orders. Further details about the event can be found on its Facebook page.