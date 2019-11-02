Business

Granary building seeing activity; pet store nearly ready to open second location

Here’s a roundup of recent retail activity in Whatcom County:

A building permit was submitted for a tenant on the first floor of the Granary Building on Bellingham’s waterfront. It is a mead-tasting business called Artivem Mead Co. The one other first-floor tenant in that building that’s applied for permits is Good to Go Meat Pies, which aims to open in the coming months.

A sign permit was submitted to change the current 76 gas station to a Chevron station at 3330 Airport Drive. According to the permit application, the 7-11 convenience store will remain unchanged except for some additional signs.

PetStop is expected to open a second store later this month in Sudden Valley, near Tino’s Pizza & Pasta Co., according to a Facebook post. The company, which also has a store in the Sehome Shopping Center, sells a variety of dog and cat products.

Washington’s Employment Security Department is expecting a slight bump in Whatcom County retail hiring for the holiday shopping season. The agency predicts 314 temporary jobs will be available this season; last year 249 people were hired.

The Downtown Bellingham Partnership has begun its 2020 Main Street Tax Incentive program, which allows businesses who donate to the organization the opportunity to receive 75% of the donation back as a tax credit. For details, call 360-527-8710.

With Boundary Bay Brewery turning 25 in 2020, the company is planning to spend the year making donations to local nonprofits, schools and clubs.

Boundary Bay’s donations will total $25,000 in cash, beer and merchandise. The brewery is currently taking applications on its website.

