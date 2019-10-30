Does Whatcom need a place for sporting events and concerts? Group is seeking feedback

Residents have a chance to weigh in on whether this area needs a sports and event center.

Bellingham Whatcom County Tourism and Johnson Consulting are conducting an online public survey, which will be part of a feasibility study currently being put together. The feasibility study is expected to be completed in mid-January, said Sandy Ward, president and CEO of Bellingham Whatcom County Tourism.

The sports and events center idea materialized after it became clear this region had enough convention centers, Ward said. In researching this area, it appeared that there might be a need for a sports and event center, particularly during the winter months. Availability of indoor sporting event space, such as basketball gyms and ice rinks, seems to be in short supply, Ward said.

The event center could also be used for trade shows, large events and concerts with up to 10,000 spectators. A concert of around 10,000 would be similar in size to the Odesza and Death Cab for Cutie concert at Civic Field in May.

“We want as many people as possible to take the survey and let us know what they think is needed,” Ward said.

If there is a need, Ward said this kind of event center could increase Whatcom’s ability to host youth/adult sport events, boosting the tourism economy.

Even if this proposal goes beyond the idea stage, it would face other challenges. Ward said funding would probably need to come from private sources and the size — possibly around five acres for the center and parking — might make picking a location difficult.

Responses to the survey are due Wednesday, Nov. 11. For more details about the sports and event center, contact Eric Rainaud-Hinds at eric@bellingham.org or by calling 360-671-3990, extension 211.