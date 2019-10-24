Engineering firm that had ties to Bellingham to pay $6.4 million settlement

An engineering firm that once had a big presence in Bellingham has reached a settlement with the federal government about over-billing contracts.

Ch2M Hill will pay $6.4 million to the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve allegations that it over-billed the U.S. Air Force for environmental consulting work that was done by unqualified staff. That’s according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

The alleged over-billing took place between 2003 and 2014.

The engineering firm, which is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, and has offices in Bellevue, is not admitting any wrongdoing with the settlement.

CH2M Hill entered the Bellingham market after purchasing VECO in September 2007. The company originally planned to further expand in Bellingham before the global recession changed those plans. In September 2015 it closed its Bellingham office, impacting 120 employees.