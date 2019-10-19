Three restaurants are making plans to open in Bellingham; Tony’s has a new blend

Here’s a roundup of retail activity around Whatcom County:

▪ A state liquor license application was submitted for the former Hops N Headz building at 3207 Northwest Ave., near Yeager’s Sporting Goods. The proposed new name is Taqueria Tecalitlan and the applicants are Juan and Olivia Carrillo.

▪ Galos Flame Grilled Chicken has submitted a liquor license application for 4303 Meridian St., next to Starbucks. The company is also opening restaurants in the Seattle area.

▪ A demolition permit was issued to remove the former DeWilde’s Nursery building at 3410 Northwest Ave. The retail nursery closed earlier this year after 68 years in business.

▪ Puttanesca Ristorante Italiano submitted its state liquor license application for the former Hundred North space near Mt. Baker Theatre. Earlier this month the owners announced plans to be open sometime before Christmas.

▪ Bellingham-based Tony’s Coffee has a new product for this winter, called Snow Joe. The medium roast coffee has cocoa and spice. Details about the new product can be found on its website.

▪ Citing “unfortunate circumstances” in a Facebook post, The Dawg House announced that it would not be opening in Lynden and put its equipment up for sale. The gourmet hot dog eatery was slated to go into 1901 Front St.