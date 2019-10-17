Longtime Bellingham business to close, laying off 40 employees

A longtime company known for its school planners is shutting down its remaining Bellingham office.

School Specialty Inc., known locally as Premier Agendas, submitted paperwork to the state announcing the Bellingham office at 400 Sequoia Drive will close. According to the state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, known as WARN, 40 employees will be impacted by the closure of the office, which is expected to happen at the end of the year.

Although adopting a smaller Bellingham presence in recent years, the company once had a large printing operation, making school planners and other school supplies at 2000 Kentucky St. That division, known as Premier Graphics, was acquired by Bellingham-based Lithtex Northwest in 2013.

School Specialty, based in Greenville, Wisconsin, bought Premier in 2001 from Franklin Covey. At the time of the 2013 sale of the Bellingham Premier Graphics, School Specialty was in the process of outsourcing its printing business.

Attempts to reach School Specialty for comment Wednesday evening were unsuccessful.

This story will be updated.