This new pet store wants to be neighborhood hangout for the active dog scene

A new pet store in Fairhaven is hoping to be a regular stopping spot for residents of a district that is known for its active dog scene.

UKUSCA Doggie opened on Saturday, Oct. 5, in the Sycamore Square Building at 1200 Harris Ave. The store carries supplies and accessories for dogs and cats, focusing on hard-to-find, high-quality items, said owner Margo Barber.

“I want it to be the Paper Dreams of the Fairhaven pet world,” Barber said, referring to the popular business near Village Books.

Much of her inventory revolves around the active, outdoor-lifestyle Bellingham pets are known for, like harnesses and coats, she said. Brand names include Lupine Pet, Kurgo and OllyDog. More cat products will also be arriving in the coming weeks.

She wants it to be a neighborhood store, since there are no other pet stores in the district, but she is also looking forward to partnering with other local businesses and organizations. She’s planning to work with shelter organizations to host regular adoptions as well as therapy dog events.

Barber decided to open the retail store as an extension of her online store, which she’s operated for several years. The online store has seen growth recently, with more shipments to the United Kingdom of products made in the Pacific Northwest.

The business name is a combination of the places she’s lived in the United Kingdom, United States and Canada.

Barber is still finalizing her regular hours, but generally the store is open in the afternoons until 6 p.m. Details and updates can be found on its Facebook and Instagram pages.