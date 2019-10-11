Business

A new commercial building on Bakerview Road has a shadow box design

Bellingham

A new office building with an unusual look was recently completed along Bakerview Road.

Known as the Shadow Box Building, the 7,774-square-foot building is available for lease for one or two tenants, said Mike Kent of Windermere Real Estate. He added that it is designed in a way that gives a floating appearance on 554 W. Bakerview Road, near Bakerview Square.

Kent said in an email that the open interior design provides flexibility, so it could be a potential fit for corporate offices, medical, dental, retail or as a workspace.

Wise Enterprises, known for its nearby Darby Estates, is the developer of the building. It was designed by G&R Architecture and Exxel Pacific was the general contractor. Kent and Jeff Johnson of Windermere are the listing agents.

An open house of the building is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Follow more of our reporting on Whatcom Business
See all 9 stories
Profile Image of Dave Gallagher
Dave Gallagher
Dave Gallagher has covered the Whatcom County business community since 1998. Retail, real estate, jobs and port redevelopment are among the topics he covers.
  Comments  