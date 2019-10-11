A new commercial building on Bakerview Road has a shadow box design

SHARE COPY LINK

A new office building with an unusual look was recently completed along Bakerview Road.

Known as the Shadow Box Building, the 7,774-square-foot building is available for lease for one or two tenants, said Mike Kent of Windermere Real Estate. He added that it is designed in a way that gives a floating appearance on 554 W. Bakerview Road, near Bakerview Square.

Kent said in an email that the open interior design provides flexibility, so it could be a potential fit for corporate offices, medical, dental, retail or as a workspace.

Wise Enterprises, known for its nearby Darby Estates, is the developer of the building. It was designed by G&R Architecture and Exxel Pacific was the general contractor. Kent and Jeff Johnson of Windermere are the listing agents.

An open house of the building is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16.