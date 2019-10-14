The auto licensing office on Lakeway is closing. A new office is opening soon

Bellingham Auto Licensing near Fred Meyer on Lakeway Drive will close Friday, Oct. 25. A new office called Auto Licensing of Bellingham is opening on Monday, Oct. 28 at 1738 Iowa St., near Dewey Griffin Subaru. The Bellingham Herald

A longtime location to pick up vehicle plates and stickers will close for good Friday, Oct. 25.

Bellingham Auto Licensing posted a notice saying that after more than 40 years serving the community it is closing its Fred Meyer Lakeway location. A new office called Auto Licensing of Bellingham is opening on Monday, Oct. 28, at 1738 Iowa St., near Dewey Griffin Subaru.

Once open on Iowa Street, hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

In Whatcom County there are six locations to pick up tabs and plates. Check out the state’s website for details.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW