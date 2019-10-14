Business

The auto licensing office on Lakeway is closing. A new office is opening soon

Bellingham Auto Licensing near Fred Meyer on Lakeway Drive will close Friday, Oct. 25. A new office called Auto Licensing of Bellingham is opening on Monday, Oct. 28 at 1738 Iowa St., near Dewey Griffin Subaru.
Bellingham

A longtime location to pick up vehicle plates and stickers will close for good Friday, Oct. 25.

Bellingham Auto Licensing posted a notice saying that after more than 40 years serving the community it is closing its Fred Meyer Lakeway location. A new office called Auto Licensing of Bellingham is opening on Monday, Oct. 28, at 1738 Iowa St., near Dewey Griffin Subaru.

Once open on Iowa Street, hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

In Whatcom County there are six locations to pick up tabs and plates. Check out the state’s website for details.

