Two local breweries win national medals; Stoney Ridge is back with fall festival

Here’s a roundup of retail activity around Whatcom County:

▪ Two local breweries took home medals from the Great American Beer Festival 2019, held Oct. 3-5 in Denver. Wander Brewing won a gold medal for its Correspondent beer in the Express Stout category, while Chuckanut Brewery snagged a bronze medal for its Fest Bier in the Dortmunder or German-style Oktoberfest category.

According to a news release from Chuckanut, judges examined 9,497 beers from 2,295 American breweries.

▪ Stoney Ridge Farm has brought back its fall pumpkin season celebration. The farm will be open Fridays and Saturdays for the rest of October and will have wagon rides, a corn maze and plenty of food for sale, including cider, apples and pumpkin doughnuts. It will also have Christmas decorations and other crafts available.

The farm is at 2092 Van Dyk Road, near Everson. Check out the farm’s Facebook page for further details.