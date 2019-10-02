Phillips 66 purchases 114 acres of land near Ferndale refinery

SHARE COPY LINK

A Ferndale refinery has purchased a large amount of property that is expected to become a wetland.

Last month Phillips 66 purchased about 114 acres of land at 3634 Unick Road, near its Ferndale refinery. The company paid $3.5 million, purchasing the property from Anna Barci, according to documents filed at the Whatcom County Treasurer’s Office. The size of the property is about equal to 87 football fields.

The company is evaluating the property to determine whether to create further wetlands on the property, Tim Johnson, director of public and government affairs for Phillips 66, said in an email. If a wetland mitigation area is established on the property, it could possibly be used to offset future development of the refinery.

“There are currently no plans to change the existing use of the property,” Johnson said.

Phillips 66 has looked into ways to further develop its nearby property. In November the company announced it partnered with Renewable Energy Group Inc. to build a large-scale renewable diesel plant adjacent to the refinery.

The newly purchased property is on the other side of Lake Terrell Road from the refinery.