Winter is coming and a new downtown shop is ready to make it fun

A snowboard shop is getting ready to open downtown just as enthusiasts begin looking forward to another fun season on the mountain.

Boardworks Tech Shop is planning a soft opening on Tuesday, Oct. 1, with a grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 26. During the soft opening the store will have limited inventory but will offer its tuning and repair services. Boardworks is at 1215 Railroad Ave., in the former Man Pies space.

The company was previously at 1012 W. Holly St. in Old Town for about five years. Owners Johnny and Bailey Lupo decided to close that location in April and move into the downtown district. The new space is a little bigger, allowing them to bring in more snowboards, waxing supplies and backcountry accessories. It also allows Johnny Lupo to display his vintage snowboards from the 1980s and 1990s.

A repair and tuning shop is behind the retail store. This is also where Johnny Lupo will make custom products, including splitboards (snowboards that can be separated into two parts for uphill treks). He also does vintage board restoration work. Those familiar with the former Man Pies/bank space can watch Johnny Lupo and other employees working through the former bank teller window.

In building inventory, Bailey Lupo said they are focused on products that work best for the conditions at the Mt. Baker Ski Area. For certain snow, the type of equipment can make a big difference to the experience. That’s important, given the number of local snowboarders who have plenty of experience on the local mountains.

“Customers know exactly what they want,” Bailey Lupo said with a laugh.

Once open, hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, closed on Monday. During the grand opening on Oct. 26, the store will include a snowboard movie premiere of “Offline” put together by Nitro Snowboards. Further details about the shop can be found on its Facebook page.