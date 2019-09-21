A Lynden barbecue restaurant returning; other eateries opening in Bellingham

This downtown Bellingham restaurant recently closed Bob's Burgers, located on East Holly Street and Railroad Avenue in Bellingham, Wash., closed its doors June 21, 2019, after first opening in 2006. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bob's Burgers, located on East Holly Street and Railroad Avenue in Bellingham, Wash., closed its doors June 21, 2019, after first opening in 2006.

Here’s a roundup of restaurant and service activity around Whatcom County:

▪ Jake’s Western Grill is returning to Lynden with its original owner.

Brian Poag said in an email that he and his wife, Tanya, decided to move back to Whatcom County. As word got around that they were moving back, Poag said people started asking if he might reopen the restaurant, which they opened in 2008 before selling it in 2017. It closed a year later.

Poag said they are in the process of remodeling the original space at 8114 Guide Meridian Road and plans to be open this fall.

“We are very excited to bring back a new and improved version of Jake’s while also adhering to our original core strengths” of great quality barbecue and southern hospitality, Poag said in the email. Poag was born and raised in Nashville and has started other restaurants in the Lynden area, including The Nuthouse Grill.

▪ A state liquor license application was submitted for a new restaurant at 202 E. Holly St., formerly home to Bob’s Burgers & Brew. The proposed new name is BurgerBrew and the applicants are Ron and Lisa Woo, who own the building.

▪ Growler’s Keep announced on Facebook that it is closing on Sept. 23 after two years in business. The store offers a variety of beers, cider and root beer on tap at Bakerview Square on 436 W. Bakerview Road. The post indicated hours during the final days are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

▪ A new bar and restaurant in downtown Bellingham recently opened. Endgame is at 118 W. Holly St., near Greenhouse. According to its Facebook page, it offers lunch, dinner and drinks.

▪ Ferndale’s Corion Landscape Management will be known as GreenEarth NW next year after merging with GreenEarth Landscape Services of Florida. Corion owners David Arnold and Isaac Burrous will remain with the company, as will all 41 Ferndale employees, according to a news release.

“Our clients will see the difference in improved personnel recruitment, retainment and training,” Burrous said in the news release. For further details, call 360-312-8052.