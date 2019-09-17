New Cordata business to host American Ninja Warrior celebrity at grand opening

Ninja warrior Barclay Stockett appearing at Bellingham gym Barclay Stockett earns her spot in the American Ninja Warriors National Finals in LasVegas during her run at the 2019 Oklahoma City Finals. She will appear at Life Force Ninja's opening Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Bellingham, Wash. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Barclay Stockett earns her spot in the American Ninja Warriors National Finals in LasVegas during her run at the 2019 Oklahoma City Finals. She will appear at Life Force Ninja's opening Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Bellingham, Wash.

A new Cordata business is hosting a fitness celebrity during its grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Life Force Ninja is a 6,000-square-foot “ninja gym” that is similar to the obstacles courses popularized by the NBC show “American Ninja Warrior.” Life Force Ninja is currently going through a soft-opening period, showing off some of the popular obstacles like the Warped Wall and the Salmon Ladder.

Barclay Stockett is scheduled to make an appearance during the Sept. 21 grand opening. The gymnast coach is also known as Sparkly Ninja and has made several appearances on the NBC show. The grand opening celebration runs from noon to 8 p.m. and will also have games, prizes and demonstrations.

On Sept. 23 Life Force Ninja will launch its full schedule, including classes for children and adults. The gym will also be available for birthday parties and corporate events.

“Life Force Ninja’s mission is to provide a fun and safe environment for kids and adults of all ability levels to build strength and community through movement,” co-owner Becca Margulies said in a news release.

The facility is at 440 W. Horton Road, near the Pantec Mini Storage facility. It is operated by Margulies and Jadyn Welch. Further updates can be found on the Life Force Ninja’s Facebook page.

