Bellwether waterfront restaurant nearly ready with a new look, menu

Restaurant-goers will see a completely new look when they step into the former Giuseppe’s space on Bellwether Way.

Owners and workers of Lombardi’s, the new tenant, have spent the past two months giving the space a more modern feel and are getting close to unveiling it to customers. There are still some inspections to complete, but right now the plan is to be open Sept. 26 or 27, said Diane Symms, president and CEO of Lombardi’s Italian Restaurants.

Part of the new look begins in the foyer, which is opened up in a way that customers can now see the marina. Inside the restaurant the bar was remodeled, new furniture and kitchen equipment were brought in and the interior was repainted. It now has a more modern Italian look, Symms said.

The goal is to create a casual fine-dining atmosphere with a friendly, approachable staff, she said.

Lombardi’s purchased the business earlier this summer when owner Giuseppe Mauro decided to retire. Lombardi’s owns restaurants at the Everett marina and Mill Creek. The chef for the Bellingham Lombardi’s is coming from the Everett restaurant, while the general manager is coming to Bellingham from the Mill Creek location. Much of the rest of the staff was hired locally, totaling around 24, Symms said.

Once open Lombardi’s will serve lunch and dinner, with a brunch menu possibly happening next year. In the first few weeks the restaurant will focus on its core menu, introducing a seasonal fall menu at the end of October. The core menu includes Neapolitan-style pizza, appetizers and pasta. Other main dishes include Chicken Marsala, salmon and New York steak. There are also gluten-free and vegetarian options.

Details about the restaurant, including its finalized opening date, can be found on the company’s website and Facebook pages.