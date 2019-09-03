A Bellingham specialty coffee shop has decided to close. Here are the details

Bellingham coffee shop offered variety brewed with precision Kevin Bailey of Primer Coffee shop, next to Elizabeth Station in Bellingham, Wash., demonstrates how the Seraphim coffee pour-over machine works, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kevin Bailey of Primer Coffee shop, next to Elizabeth Station in Bellingham, Wash., demonstrates how the Seraphim coffee pour-over machine works, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.

A specialty coffee bar offering farm-direct beans has closed.

Primer Coffee announced on Facebook and Instagram that it would close Tuesday, Sept. 3. The specialty shop was at 1400 W. Holly St., in the same building as Elizabeth Station.

In its Facebook post, the company noted that while it was delighted with the crew and the coffee, several other facets of the business made it impossible to sustain the shop. The plan is to take some time to refocus the use of the space.

“To all the remarkable people who made this their stop of choice: Thank you! We look forward to serving you on the other side of ‘the wall’ (in Elizabeth Station) and hopefully again, in some new way, in Primer’s space in the future,” the Facebook post concluded.

Gift cards for Primer can be redeemed at Elizabeth Station, known for its beer and wine market. Elizabeth Station will also continue to sell Olympia Coffee Roasting fresh and in to-go bags for brewing at home.

Primer opened in early 2017 as a place that offered a variety of coffee drinks not typically found in cafes, including a Sparkling Cascara. The plan at the opening was to become a neighborhood hangout that also drew coffee enthusiasts from all over. Primer was founded by Patrick McEvoy, Charles Hanson and Edwin Martinez. McEvoy opened Elizabeth Station in 2012.