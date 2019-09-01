Want to work on the waterfront? Commercial studios are planned near Fairhaven

Commercial studios proposed on Fairhaven waterfront Forty-eight commercial studios are being planned in fall 2019 for 801 Harris Ave. on the Fairhaven waterfront in Bellingham, Wash. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Forty-eight commercial studios are being planned in fall 2019 for 801 Harris Ave. on the Fairhaven waterfront in Bellingham, Wash.

More work studios are being proposed for Bellingham’s waterfront.

An application was submitted to the city to build the Fairhaven Work Studios at 801 Harris Ave., south of The Chrysalis Inn & Spa. The two proposed buildings would have a total of 48 units according to documents submitted to the city. One building would be three-stories and 35 feet high while the second building will be four stories and 60 feet high.

The work units would range in size from 300 square feet to 600 square feet. The intent of the project is to provide spaces for a variety of users including artists, manufacturers and marine-oriented business.

The owner of the project is former Bellingham mayor Ken Hertz, who operates other work studios on Ohio Street near Bellingham High School. The design of the buildings will be in character with the surrounding industrial development, according to the documents.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Comments on the project are due Monday, Sept. 16. Send email comments or requests for information to Senior Planner Steve Sundin at ssundin@cob.org.