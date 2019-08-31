Here’s what’s coming to the Up & Up location, plus other new Whatcom restaurants

What is the lifespan of a restaurant? Ever wonder why that restaurant on the corner always seems to change? It turns out the lifespan of most restaurants are pretty short. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever wonder why that restaurant on the corner always seems to change? It turns out the lifespan of most restaurants are pretty short.

Here’s a roundup of retail tidbits around Whatcom County:

▪ With Rudy’s Pizzeria and the Up & Up now closed in downtown Bellingham, it appears new tenant plans are already in the works.

A state liquor license application was recently submitted for the Up & Up space at 1234 N. State St. The proposed new name is Salish Meatery and the applicants are Albert and Alexis Williamson.

After quietly closing earlier this month, Rudy’s and the Up & Up announced on Aug. 26 on Facebook that the businesses were permanently closed. Steve and Sharon Scoggins opened Rudy’s in 2000, then bought the Up & Up in 2007. Up & Up had an even longer history, having been established in 1935 according to The Bellingham Herald archives.

▪ Work continues on Playdate, which is going into Bellis Fair mall. It will offer a children’s play area for children under 12 and a cafe for parents in the Target wing. The company recently applied for a liquor license for the cafe and noted on Facebook that the walls are in place. An opening date has not been announced yet.

▪ With tenant improvements taking longer than expected at the Granary Building, Good to Go Meat Pies is now aiming for a late fall opening.

Owner Holly Bevan-Bumford had originally planned for a summer opening in the first floor of the building, which is on the waterfront near Waypoint Park. Good to Go Meat Pies is known for its old-style pasty and has a cafe in Everson.

The Station Social House opened summer 2019 offering lunch and dinner in Bellingham, Wash. Dave Gallagher The Bellingham Herald

▪ The Station Social House opened earlier this summer at 1327 N. State St., offering lunch and dinner.

The restaurant is in the former Copper Hog space. It has a different look, with several murals inside depicting a bus station, something that spot was known for through the decades. According to city of Bellingham archives, Greyhound acquired the bus service in 1948, operating in that building until it moved to Fairhaven in 1994.

The Station Social House’s menu includes Kobe burgers and pizzas as well as sandwiches, salads and wraps. According to its Facebook page, the bar has 20 beers and ciders on tap.

▪ According to an article on the website My Ferndale News, a new restaurant is coming to downtown Ferndale.

It’s called Al’s Downtown Diner and will be at 2012 Main St. It is reportedly operated by Al Holub, who formerly ran Big Al’s Diner in Blaine until selling it in 2017. The article mentions the restaurant is expected to open soon, but an exact date hasn’t been announced.

The inside of the Station Social House, which opened in summer 2019 in Bellingham has murals depicting it as a transportation hub. Dave Gallagher The Bellingham Herald