Here’s where a proposed residential project will add townhomes, cottages in Bellingham

A big residential project is being planned along East Sunset Drive.

An application was recently submitted to build 60 residential units at 1600 E. Sunset Drive, near Bellingham Christian School. The proposal calls for 48 townhomes with two or three bedrooms each and 12 cottages that each have two bedrooms.

The proposal includes use of Bellingham infill housing regulations. Each lot will be served by private roads, parking, sidewalks and storage facilities.

Comments on the project are being accepted through Sept. 4. Written comments and requests for information can be sent to City Planner Chris Koch. Koch’s email is ckoch@cob.org.

