With berry harvest season done, it’s time for Whatcom’s next traditional harvest

Bellewood Farms distillery creates small-batch gin, vodka and apple brandy Bellewood Farms distillery uses apples grown on the farm north of Bellingham, Washington, to create vodka, gin and a signature apple brandy, which is aged two years in bourbon barrels. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bellewood Farms distillery uses apples grown on the farm north of Bellingham, Washington, to create vodka, gin and a signature apple brandy, which is aged two years in bourbon barrels.

Here’s a roundup of retail tidbits around Whatcom County:

▪ In a sign that summer is coming to an end, the apples are starting to get harvested at Bellewood Farms. The farm at 6140 Guide Meridian is expecting to harvest approximately 1.7 million pounds of apples from its 25,000 trees, said Eric Abel, president of Bellewood.

“We had a lot of sun and enough rain for a lot of apples this year,” Abel told The Bellingham Herald.

The Gravenstein, Zestar, Sansa and Sunrise varieties are starting to arrive at local stores, including Haggen and the Community Food Co-op. The popular Honey Crisp variety should be ready around mid-September, Abel said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

During the harvest season the farm will host events and provides free samples, including from its distillery.

U-pick at the farm is scheduled to start Saturday, Aug. 31.

▪ Hannegan Seafoods announced on Facebook that it is planning to have a food trailer available in September called the Hannegan Seafood Galley. According to its menu, items include fish & chips, salmon/oyster burgers, soups and chowders. The Hannegan Seafoods store, which is at 6069 Hannegan Road, offers a variety of fresh and frozen seafood.

▪ A Bellingham building permit application was submitted to build a six-unit apartment building at 1120 N. Forest St., near the Community Food Co-op. The proposed building name is North Forest Suites.

▪ A building permit application also was submitted for a new medical building at 2220 Cornwall Ave., near Walk In Health Center.