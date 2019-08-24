Business
With berry harvest season done, it’s time for Whatcom’s next traditional harvest
Bellewood Farms distillery creates small-batch gin, vodka and apple brandy
Here’s a roundup of retail tidbits around Whatcom County:
▪ In a sign that summer is coming to an end, the apples are starting to get harvested at Bellewood Farms. The farm at 6140 Guide Meridian is expecting to harvest approximately 1.7 million pounds of apples from its 25,000 trees, said Eric Abel, president of Bellewood.
“We had a lot of sun and enough rain for a lot of apples this year,” Abel told The Bellingham Herald.
The Gravenstein, Zestar, Sansa and Sunrise varieties are starting to arrive at local stores, including Haggen and the Community Food Co-op. The popular Honey Crisp variety should be ready around mid-September, Abel said.
During the harvest season the farm will host events and provides free samples, including from its distillery.
U-pick at the farm is scheduled to start Saturday, Aug. 31.
▪ Hannegan Seafoods announced on Facebook that it is planning to have a food trailer available in September called the Hannegan Seafood Galley. According to its menu, items include fish & chips, salmon/oyster burgers, soups and chowders. The Hannegan Seafoods store, which is at 6069 Hannegan Road, offers a variety of fresh and frozen seafood.
▪ A Bellingham building permit application was submitted to build a six-unit apartment building at 1120 N. Forest St., near the Community Food Co-op. The proposed building name is North Forest Suites.
▪ A building permit application also was submitted for a new medical building at 2220 Cornwall Ave., near Walk In Health Center.
