One of Whatcom’s largest employers has a new leader. Here are the details

One of Whatcom’s largest employers has a new plant manager.

Alcoa Intalco Works announced in a news release that Steve Emig was promoted to the position, succeeding Ron Jorgensen. Jorgensen was named plant manager in 2018 and will be returning to Australia.

Emig has served as operations manager at Intalco since August 2018. Before moving to Ferndale, he worked in leadership roles at Alcoa’s Pinjarra Alumina refinery in Western Australia and a refinery in Port Comfort, Texas.

Intalco currently employs more than 700 people near Ferndale. The aluminum smelter was established in 1966. At full capacity, the facility produces 279,000 metric tons of aluminum a year.

