Longtime Bellingham car dealership now under new ownership, some changes planned

One of the oldest car dealerships not just in Whatcom County but in the entire U.S. is now under new ownership.

Diehl Ford Bellingham was sold in a deal that closed on Monday, Aug. 19, said Julian Greening, the new general manager at the dealership. The dealership was sold to Rich Hartman, who lives in Port Angeles and has five dealerships in that area. The new name for the dealership is Bellingham Ford & Lincoln.

Greening, who worked at Toyota of Bellingham for 17 years, said he was excited about the opportunity of growing a dealership.

“This dealership has an incredible history,” Greening said, noting how much the Diehl family has and continues to contribute to the local community.

Mike Diehl will remain with the dealership, working in the finance department, Greening said in an interview.

Along with the name and ownership changes, customers may notice a few other new things in the coming months. Greening said they’ve resupplied the lot with 100 new and 80 used vehicles; they are also making significant upgrades to the infrastructure.

In the coming months the dealership plans on expanding its service department hours, adding Saturday. It will also eventually be open on Sunday again. The dealership is also working on a new website, which should be ready in about a week.

Greening said there were also changes to the management team. Joe Smith will be the service director and Shawn Gregory will be the general sales manager. Both formerly worked at Toyota of Bellingham.

Much of the rest of the staff remains in place, Greening said, and they are currently looking to hire more sales staff. The dealership currently employs 46 people.

Diehl Ford was started in 1908 by Hugh Diehl just five years after the Ford Motor Company was organized. Bob Diehl ran the dealership from 1980 until the dealership’s 100th anniversary in 2008, when he began turning over responsibilities to his son, Mike Diehl.

