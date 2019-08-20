A downtown Bellingham farm-to-table restaurant will close at the end of August

What is the lifespan of a restaurant? Ever wonder why that restaurant on the corner always seems to change? It turns out the lifespan of most restaurants are pretty short. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever wonder why that restaurant on the corner always seems to change? It turns out the lifespan of most restaurants are pretty short.

A downtown restaurant known for its farm-to-table meals will close at the end of August.

Hundred North Owner Timothy Shea announced on Facebook on Friday, Aug. 16 that he has decided to close the eatery after three years in business. Shea said in the Facebook post that he had started a large farm in southern Oregon and found it “impossible to give both businesses the attention that they deserve and require.”

Shea did say he is open to the idea of someone taking over Hundred North, which is next to the Mount Baker Theatre. When he opened the restaurant in the summer of 2016, Shea said he wanted to give customers a complete fine-dining experience but with the relaxed Bellingham-style casualness.

Shea said he started Hundred North after he learned his favorite restaurant, the Prospect Street Cafe, had closed.

“I had no idea what I was doing but I went for it, and I’m better for it,” Shea said in his post, adding that Hundred North is currently running efficiently because of the staff in place.

Along with its organic, locally sourced food, the restaurant was also known for its cocktails, making it a place to hang out before and after shows at Mount Baker.

In the Facebook post Shea encouraged customers to drop by one more time before Hundred North closes.

“I had a blast and I will always cherish the memories we’ve built together,” Shea said. “If I were to leave you with one piece of my mind it’s simply this: Please go vote with your dollars on the places that care, that source well, take good care of their staff, their customers and who support their community. If you do so it will make a huge difference both locally and beyond.”