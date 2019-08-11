They’re serving up Texas Barbecue with a bit of fun at this new Bellingham restaurant

New Barkley restaurant offers Texas barbecue Crossroads Restaurant at 1263 Barkley Blvd. in Bellingham, Wash., opened in May 2019. It offers Texas-style barbecue, burgers and steaks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crossroads Restaurant at 1263 Barkley Blvd. in Bellingham, Wash., opened in May 2019. It offers Texas-style barbecue, burgers and steaks.

Peggy Gustafson is hoping her new restaurant becomes known for its fun as well as its food.

Gustafson opened CrossRoads on May 14 with a menu that includes Texas-style barbecue, burgers and steaks. It’s in the Barkley Crossroads shopping center across the street from Lowe’s Home Improvement in the former Black Forest Steakhouse location.

The restaurant also has a large bar area and plenty of televisions. Gustafson said in an interview they want to be a good option when it comes to showing regional sporting events, particularly Seattle Seahawks, University of Washington and Washington State football games.

Gustafson said she wants to put in more activities than what customers might normally see in a restaurant. That includes live music, classic car events and games like a talent show. She’s also hoping to host private event parties and have a strong catering and take-out service. The restaurant also does deliveries through Viking Food.

Handling the menu is chef/manager Josh Martinez, who grew up in Whatcom County and has helped open similar restaurants in Georgia and Arkansas, including Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q. The meats are smoked at the restaurant, with items like the brisket taking 14 hours to prepare. Other items on the menu include the Flaming Mac n Chz Hamburger, homemade chili, taco plates and steak platters.

The restaurant is open noon to 9 p.m. on weekends and 4-9 p.m. during the week. The bar is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends, closing an hour earlier on weekdays. For further details, call 360-306-3624 or visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.