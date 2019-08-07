Fans dismayed raspberry bismarcks, bacon maple bars and monster rings are going away

Rocket Donuts to close after 15 years in business Rocket Donuts will close its doors on Sept. 2, 2019, after 15 years in business in Bellingham, Wash., according to an announcement from the business, which has two locations in town. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rocket Donuts will close its doors on Sept. 2, 2019, after 15 years in business in Bellingham, Wash., according to an announcement from the business, which has two locations in town.

Rocket Donuts will close its doors on Sept. 2 after 15 years in business.

It has two locations, 306 W. Holly St. in downtown Bellingham and 1021 Harris Ave. in Fairhaven.

Hundreds of fans expressed their dismay on Rocket Donuts’ Facebook page after the business announced on Monday night, Aug. 5, that it would close next month.

“Nooooooo!“ and What are we gonna dooooo???” were the common responses.

There were a lot of sad-faced and crying emojis. Some wondered where they were going to go for their keto, gluten-free and vegan doughnuts as well as other favorites.

“I’m so heartbroken. Where are we gonna get bacon maple bars from now?” Clara Revey wrote.

Others talked about its place in family get-togethers.

“Rocket Donuts has been my family’s birthday breakfast tradition since our oldest son turned two. Thanks for years and years of blueberry donut holes and bacon maple bars,” Jessi Martin wrote on Rocket Donuts’ Facebook page.

The downtown doughnut spot is known for its iconic 25-foot metal sculpture of a rocket blasting off.

It was unclear Tuesday what would happen to that sculpture.

Jim Swift, Rocket Donuts owner, decided against selling the business because he feared that its strong brand — “donuts always of the highest quality” — could be compromised, according to the announcement from Rocket Donuts.

Swift and Rocket Donuts couldn’t be reached on Monday or Tuesday for comment.

While the downtown spot will close, Rocket Donut’s Fairhaven location will be remodeled and turned into a new flagship shop for Acme Ice Cream.

Swift also owns Acme Ice Cream.

Rocket Donuts thanked its loyal customers and urged people to come in during August to say goodbye.

They’re also asking people to share their memories on the Rocket Donuts Facebook page.

Members of its rewards program and gift card holders are being told to use their points and cards before the business closes.

Rocket Donuts is known for its raspberry bismarcks, bacon maple bars and monster ring donuts, according to the announcement.

In addition to its rocket sculpture, its also known for a sci-fi decor that includes life-sized robots and ray-gun collections.

