After 15 years, this business with its iconic sci-fi sculpture is closing its doors

Rocket Donuts will close its doors on Sept. 2 after 15 years in business, according to an announcement sent out the evening of Monday, Aug. 5.

It has two locations, 306 W. Holly St. in downtown Bellingham and 1021 Harris Ave. in Fairhaven.

The downtown doughnut spot is known for its iconic metal sculpture of a rocket blasting off.

It was unclear Monday what would happen to that sculpture.

Jim Swift, Rocket Donuts owner, decided against selling the business because he feared that its strong brand — “donuts always of the highest quality” — could be compromised, according to the announcement.

The Holly Street location will be turned over to the building’s new owner, Mike Hammes of RAM Construction, according to the announcement.

Hammes couldn’t immediately be reached for comment about his plans.

Rocket Donut’s Fairhaven location will be remodeled and turned into a new flagship shop for Acme Ice Cream.

Swift also owns Acme Ice Cream.

Rocket Donuts thanked its loyal customers and urged people to come in during August to say goodbye.

They’re also asking people to share their memories on the Rocket Donuts Facebook page.

Members of its rewards program and gift card holders are being told to use their points and cards before the business closes.

Rocket Donuts is known for its raspberry bismarcks, bacon maple bars and monster ring donuts, according to the announcement.

In addition to its rocket sculpture, its also known for a sci-fi decor that includes life-sized robots and ray-gun collections.