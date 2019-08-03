A Korean restaurant opens, a patio expands and a storm-damaged restaurant reopens

Yun Ga Ne offers Korean food in Bellingham Yun Ga Ne opened its doors on Cornwall Avenue in July 2019 in downtown Bellingham, Wash. The new restaurant offers Korean cuisine including soups, Katsu and more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Yun Ga Ne opened its doors on Cornwall Avenue in July 2019 in downtown Bellingham, Wash. The new restaurant offers Korean cuisine including soups, Katsu and more.

Summertime has brought plenty of restaurant-related activity in Whatcom County. Here’s an update:

▪ A Korean restaurant recently opened in downtown Bellingham. Yun Ga Ne is at 1204 Cornwall Ave., in the former Dumpling King spot near the Leopold building. According to its online menu, items include soup, stew, pancakes, Katsu, Bulgogi and Bibimbap.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch, 4-9 p.m. for dinner Monday through Friday. On Saturday hours are noon-9 p.m. Details can be found on its website.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Skylark’s Hidden Cafe in Fairhaven is making plans to expand its outdoor seating. Owner Brad Haggen told The Bellingham Herald that he is working with the city to add outdoor seating in the former storage area in the back of the building. He’s hoping to have the area ready later this month.

▪ Cascade Pizza in the Fountain district is having an anniversary celebration Aug. 6-7 by rolling back prices on its menu. During the two-day celebration customers can order a large single topping pizza for $6.99, baked lasagna for $5.99 and a turkey grinder for $4.99.

The Bellingham location has been around since 1978, while the Sedro-Woolley location opened in 1974. Details can be found on Cascade Pizza’s Facebook page.

▪ A couple of local businesses landed on Wine Spectator’s 2019 Restaurant Awards, which looks for eateries that offer the best wine selections.

The relatively new Leader Block Co. & Eatery of Ferndale made the list along with The Oyster Bar on Chuckanut Drive. Leader Block opened in September 2018, serving Italian cuisine in the downtown district. According to its website, The Oyster Bar has won this award every year since 1990.

▪ After being damaged by a severe storm in December, a Birch Bay restaurant has reopened. On July 12 the Bay Breeze Restaurant and Bar reopened, according to an article in the Blaine newspaper The Northern Light. Bay Breeze is at 7829 Birch Bay Drive, right along the water. The Northern Light reported that about 60 percent of the December staff has returned.

The Dec. 20 storm brought powerful winds, particularly to Birch Bay, Point Roberts and some foothill communities. Bay Breeze suffered wind and water damage.