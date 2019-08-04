A big Bellingham retailer has reopened in a new spot; another shoe store planned

Big Lots opens at new location Big Lots opened Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 1650 Birchwood Ave., Bellingham, Wash., in the former Albertsons space. The store has expanded its furniture section as part its move into a larger building. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Big Lots opened Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 1650 Birchwood Ave., Bellingham, Wash., in the former Albertsons space. The store has expanded its furniture section as part its move into a larger building.

Here’s a roundup of retail and business happenings around Whatcom County:

▪ The Bellingham Big Lots opened Thursday, July 25, at 1650 Birchwood Ave., in the former Albertsons space. It’s a bigger space than its previous spot about 200 yards away and has an expanded furniture selection.

▪ A sign permit application was submitted for a potential new shoe store at Bellis Fair mall. The permit indicates it is for Shoe Show Inc., a national retailer that operates a variety of store brands including The Shoe Dept. Encore and Shoe Show Mega. The application indicates it would go into the former Payless Shoe space.

▪ A $20,000 Dream Smile Makeover Giveaway is part of Bellwether Dental’s first-anniversary celebration. The drawing will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, according to a company news release. Bellwether Dental offers cosmetic dentistry, oral surgery and general dentistry services. Food, beverages and music will also be offered at the celebration, which begins at 7 p.m. at 12 Bellwether Way, Suite 112. Guests must register by calling 360-366-8026 and be present to be eligible to win the makeover. Details can be found on its website.

▪ An independent insurance office is opening Wednesday, Aug. 7, in Lynden. Marty Stauffer, who has nearly 12 years of insurance experience, is launching Stauffer Insurance. Policies include home, vehicle, boats and motorcycles according to a news release. As an independent agency, it will work with national carriers including Safeco, Pemco and Travelers. The agency will be at 1903 Front St., near Tractor Supply Co. For details, call 360-746-8803.