She’s bringing her background in construction to a new Whatcom retail store

Safety supply store comes to Ferndale Tays Safety Supply, at 2026 B Main St. in Ferndale, Wash., plans to open Aug. 23, 2019, with clothing and protective equipment for construction and industry. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tays Safety Supply, at 2026 B Main St. in Ferndale, Wash., plans to open Aug. 23, 2019, with clothing and protective equipment for construction and industry.

After more than 15 years working in construction and at Cherry Point industries, a Ferndale woman is opening a business that caters to the area’s employees and contractors.

Tays Safety Supply will offer clothing and gear that’s used by workers in manufacturing, construction trades and emergency services — hard hats, gloves, respirators, traffic vests, safety harnesses, barricades, fire-resistant clothing and a range of other personal protective equipment.

The store’s address is 2026 B Main St., but the entrance is on Second Avenue in the Leader Block Building.

“It’s geared toward the refineries and construction,” owner Tara Burling said in an interview with The Bellingham Herald.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Burling, whose nickname is “Tays,” said the store opening is planned for Aug. 23 during the Ferndale Street Festival.

She plans to have a truck with a boom so that customers can test a harness and see what it’s like to be lifted in the air.

There also will be vendor demonstrations and giveaways such as stickers and shirts.

“I’ve been in construction pretty much my entire life,” Burling said. “I know what people need. I know what it’s like to be in confined spaces and need the proper equipment.”

She said her experience will be valuable to workers who are searching for just the right clothing and equipment and don’t want to leave town to find it.