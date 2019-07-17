Here’s what’s planned for the Fountain District’s Haggen parking lot

Developer has plans for the Haggen parking lot in the Fountain District The proposed 6,155-square-foot retail building is planned for the corner of Meridian and West Maryland streets in Bellingham, Wash. , in July 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The proposed 6,155-square-foot retail building is planned for the corner of Meridian and West Maryland streets in Bellingham, Wash. , in July 2019.

A new building could make the Haggen grocery store parking lot on Meridian Street a more vibrant retail area.

The proposed 6,155-square-foot retail building is planned for the corner of Meridian and West Maryland streets.

“What I find unique about this building, and its location,” said Brian Smart, a city planner, “is that it will bring a new vibrant building to a corner that is now merely parking and mailboxes.”

According to Smart, the floor level of the building will be designed to have one to three tenants and include outdoor seating areas facing both streets.

“The sun exposure along these two walls will really help the user enjoy this space, something that was noted by the Design Review Board,” Smart said.

The building will feature windows and glazing so that there is no “back of building” facing the parking lot, according to Smart. New building materials will still fit in with the older materials of the Fountain District.

DDG Architects, based in Redmond, Wash., will design the building.

All documents and permits associated with this project can be found in the Permit Center at City Hall. Written comments on the proposed building are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 17.