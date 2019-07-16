With budget cuts in place, Alaska announces its ferry plans for Bellingham this winter

Alaska ferry system may cut some of its run to Bellingham The southern terminus of the Alaska Marine Highway System is in Bellingham, but Alaska officials may cut service here in the winter months. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The southern terminus of the Alaska Marine Highway System is in Bellingham, but Alaska officials may cut service here in the winter months.

Despite significant budget cuts, the Alaska ferry plans to offer regular service out of Bellingham this winter.

The Alaska Marine Highway System release a proposed operating plan for this winter. The MV Matanuska will sail out of Bellingham three times a month in November, December, March and April, and four times a month in January and February.

The ferry will dock at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal on Wednesdays this winter according to the proposed plan, which is currently going through a public comment period.

The Matanuska is a smaller vessel that the M/V Columbia, which has been a regular part of the Bellingham run. The Matanuska has a capacity to carry 499 passengers and 88 vehicles, while the Columbia can carry 499 passengers and 134 vehicles. The Columbia will be used for the Bellingham run until the end of September.

Using the Matanuska and tying up the Columbia this winter will save about $400,000 a month, said Aurah Landau, spokeswoman for the agency. It’s part of a plan to cut costs because the Alaska Marine Highway System is receiving $43.6 million less than it did the previous fiscal year, according to the operating plan.

The future of the ferry in Bellingham was in doubt earlier this year as the Alaska state government looked at making deep cuts to the budget.