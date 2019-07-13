It’s been around 27 years, but this Bellingham retailer may close later this month

This Bellingham distillery is preparing to make a splash downtown A 18,000 square foot, three-story building on Cornwall Avenue in downtown Bellingham is under construction to become Chuckanut Bay Distillery's new home. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A 18,000 square foot, three-story building on Cornwall Avenue in downtown Bellingham is under construction to become Chuckanut Bay Distillery's new home.

Here’s a roundup of retail tidbits happening around Whatcom County:

▪ The Wild Bird Chalet owner announced on Facebook that the business will close Friday, July 26, unless the business sells before then.

Owner Valeri Wade said they are considering any reasonable offers at this point for the longtime store, which is at 108 Ohio St. near Bellingham High School. In a previous interview, Wade said she was ready for a life change, leading to her decision sell or close the business.

The business has been around since 1992, offering a wide variety of bird feeders and other accessories. One thing the store is known for is its proprietary blend of bird seed made for this region.

Wade said the store has thrived as bird feeding continues to grow in popularity.

“Our snazzy online store is keeping us modern, yet we remain a low-stress, green business,” Wade said in an email. “I really love this little business and want to see it continue.”

For more information about the business, contact Wade at the store or her commercial sales agent Corky Booze at Keller Williams Reality at 360-738-7070.

▪ Chuckanut Bay Distillery had a soft opening scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, in its new, 18,000-square-foot space at 1311 Cornwall Ave. Along with a distillery, it will have a tasting room and cocktail bar.

Last year the distillery produced about 11,000 bottles of spirits, including bourbon, vodka and gin.

▪ City permit applications have been filed for a new training facility for children and adults. Life Force Ninja is a facility going in at 440 W. Horton Road, near the Pantec Mini Storage facility on Guide Meridian. According to its website, the facility is scheduled to open in September.

▪ Pure Bliss Desserts has decided to put a mural on its exterior gray wall and is looking for suggestions, according to a Facebook post.

The mural area is roughly 20 feet high and 25 feet wide. If you have an idea, drop it by the store at 1424 Cornwall Ave. or send an email to info@PureBlissDesserts.com by Wednesday, July 17.