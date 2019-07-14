Three big Bellingham residential proposals are looking for public input

Residential project planned in the Barkley neighborhood A plan proposed in July 2019 would put a 91-unit apartment building on the corner of Barkley Boulevard and Newmarket Street in Bellingham, Wash. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A plan proposed in July 2019 would put a 91-unit apartment building on the corner of Barkley Boulevard and Newmarket Street in Bellingham, Wash.

Three significant residential proposals in the Barkley area and northeast Bellingham are open to public comment.

These projects continue a trend of a very busy residential construction year within the city limits. In the first half of 2019 permits were issued for 348 multi-family units, according to the city’s permit center. That’s well ahead of the pace for 2018’s total of 578 units. If the second half of the year matches the first, it would be the highest total in more than a decade.

Permits for single-family homes are also strong for the first half of 2019. Through June permits were issued for 102 single-family homes. For all of 2018, permits were issued for 186 single-family homes.

Here are some details about three projects taking public comment:

▪ The Weatherby apartment project on the corner of Barkley Boulevard and Newmarket Street is taking public comments as it goes through the design-review permit phase. The proposal is for 91 units of apartments and a two-level parking garage. It will not have commercial or retail space on the first floor.

Comments and requests for information can be emailed to Brian Smart, city planner, at bsmart@cob.org. Comments are due Tuesday, July 16.

▪ A project on Sussex Drive is being re-introduced after changes have been made to address neighborhood concerns.

Engineering consultant Tony Freeland of Freeland & Associates announced a public meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, to introduce the revamped project. It will be held at Carl Cozier Elementary School at 1330 Lincoln St.

The new proposal is for 64 residential units in a mix of townhomes, single family residences and small homes, Freeland said in an email. That’s fewer units than the original proposal of 75 duplexes, he said.

Freeland said the new plan was developed after holding several small neighborhood meetings. Along with less density, plan changes address view corridors, creation of wider buffers, fewer driveways, re-positioned garages and on-street parking.

For details about the meeting, email Freeland at tfreeland@freelandengineering.com.

▪ A public meeting is being held to introduce a new residential project that is near Britton Road and Toad Creek.

The proposed project is for 16 townhouse units and a 15-unit, three-story apartment building on Ava Lane. Landscaping would be provided around all buildings and parking areas and several open space areas will be preserved, according to the public notice.

The meeting will be hosted by AVT Consulting. It starts at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, at the Whatcom County Fire Station 12 on 4142 Britton Loop. A city representative will also be on hand to answer questions.