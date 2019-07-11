Business

More apartments proposed for the Samish neighborhood

Proposals were submitted in July 2019 for three buildings that would include 72 apartment units along with some retail and office space at 3805 Elwood Ave. in the Samish neighborhood of Bellingham, Wash.
Bellingham

The next slate of apartments is being proposed along Lincoln Street in the Samish neighborhood.

An application was submitted for a consolidated development permit to build three buildings that include 72 apartment units along with retail and office space. The project is at 3805 Elwood Ave. at the Lincoln Street/South Samish Way intersection near Interstate 5.

The proposed apartment complex will have studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. The overall project will include 106 parking spaces.

Written comments and requests for information can be sent by email to Brian Smart, city planner, at bsmart@cob.org. Comments on the project are due Thursday, July 11.

