More apartments proposed for the Samish neighborhood

The next slate of apartments is being proposed along Lincoln Street in the Samish neighborhood.

An application was submitted for a consolidated development permit to build three buildings that include 72 apartment units along with retail and office space. The project is at 3805 Elwood Ave. at the Lincoln Street/South Samish Way intersection near Interstate 5.

The proposed apartment complex will have studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. The overall project will include 106 parking spaces.

Written comments and requests for information can be sent by email to Brian Smart, city planner, at bsmart@cob.org. Comments on the project are due Thursday, July 11.

