As one Bellingham tap house closes, a cider place and a distillery are nearly ready

Here’s a roundup of retail tidbits around Whatcom County:

▪ Work is coming along on the Thousand Acre Cider House with the recent installation of its curved bar top, according to posts on its Facebook page. The cider house is going into 109 Grand Ave., in the former Michael’s Books space. It is planning to open later this summer.





▪ Chuckanut Bay Distillery is in the process of moving to its new, bigger space at 1311 Cornwall Ave. According to a Facebook post the company is expected to be ready in the new 18,000-square-foot space later this month.

▪ Hops N Headz, the beer tap house at 3207 Northwest Ave., had its last day on June 30, according to a Facebook post. The tap house opened in early 2015 by Steve Kim. Kim’s family previously operated Osaka Japanese Restaurant in that building for 13 years.

▪ For those looking for a small, no-spray family-run farm, Nooksack Blueberries is open to the public for its u-pick season, offering 9 varieties in July, August and September. The six-acre farm is on the corner of Highway 9 and South Pass Road in Nooksack. Details can be found on its Facebook page.

▪ A scavenger hunt game is underway in Whatcom and Skagit counties. Sustainable Connections has teamed up with local businesses to hide more than 75 rocks with “Think Local First” painted on them. The rocks, which are painted red, navy and light blue, can be anywhere from a shelf at a local store to under a tree at a neighborhood park, according to a news release. The hunt lasts through the end of July.

Finding a Think Local First rock means you win a prize. To redeem the prize, flip the rock over and enter the code online at thinklocal.rocks. The code will tell you what prize you’ve won and which business you can pick it up at. Organizers are encouraging scavenger hunt participants to snap a photo with their rock and prize and post it to social media with the tag #ThinkLocalRocks.