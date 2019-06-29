A restaurant closes, a brewery opens and a thrift store aims to keep items out of the landfill

This downtown Bellingham restaurant recently closed Bob's Burgers, located on East Holly Street and Railroad Avenue in Bellingham, Wash., closed its doors June 21, 2019, after first opening in 2006. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bob's Burgers, located on East Holly Street and Railroad Avenue in Bellingham, Wash., closed its doors June 21, 2019, after first opening in 2006.

Here’s a roundup of the retail happenings around Whatcom County:

▪ Bob’s Burgers & Brew in downtown Bellingham closed on June 21. The restaurant had been at the corner of Holly Street and Railroad Avenue since 2006.

The space is available for lease and has all the equipment and furniture in place, said Tim Green, a restaurant consultant who is handling the leasing arrangements for the building owners, Ron and Lisa Woo.

Green said it has a variety of attractive features, including upstairs and outdoor seating. He noted that it is also on a key downtown corner with accessible parking. For details about leasing information, call Green at 360-220-7193.

▪ With a grand opening on Saturday, June 29, Stemma Brewing has arrived in Bellingham. The brewery is at 2039 Moore St., north of Iowa Street on the east side of Interstate 5. Details about the brewery can be found on its website.

▪ The Lil’ Nut Cafe in Sumas, which announced a temporary closure on May 23 in a Facebook post, has had its liquor license discontinued, according to the state Liquor and Cannabis Board website.

▪ A Bellingham building permit application was submitted to put in a new restaurant at 122 E. Magnolia St., in the former Monster Burritos and Tacos space. The proposed restaurant name is 7 Spice, according to the permit.

▪ A Bellingham building permit was also submitted to put in a tattoo shop at 4260 Cordata Parkway, near Whatcom Community College. The business name is Ink Drop Tattoo. Check the company’s Facebook page for updates.

▪ A new thrift store has opened in Bakerview Square. Trash to Treasures had a grand opening at its 2,000-square-foot space on June 15.

The store is operated by Juli and Margaret Gallegos, who get most of their product from bidding on storage units and donations. According to a news release, items for sale include furniture, jewelry, electronics and toys. In creating the business model, they wanted to focus on landfill reduction.

“Our mission is to preserve our environment while helping out the community,” Margaret Gallegos said in the news release.

▪ A Bellingham building permit was submitted to build a 26,416-square-foot warehouse and office building at 375 Sequoia Drive, near the Pantec Mini Storage facility.