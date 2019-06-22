Big Lots move progresses, new life for the Frosty Inn and more pizza for Ferndale

The Teriyaki Bar in downtown Bellingham recently closed. It had been in that Holly Street location for more than 30 years. The Bellingham Herald

Here’s a roundup of retail and restaurant tidbits happening around Whatcom County:

▪ It appears there may be new life for the Frosty Inn on 7461 Mount Baker Highway. A state liquor license application was submitted to reopen the establishment, which closed more than eight years ago. The applicants are Craig and Tracy Willis.





▪ The Big Lots store in the Birchwood neighborhood is currently closed as it moves into its new space in the same shopping center. It is moving into the former Albertsons store space at 1650 Birchwood Ave. Both spaces were empty of product last week, so time will be needed to restock the new store. An opening date for the new space has not been officially announced.

▪ The website My Ferndale News posted an article about a new pizza place going into that community. It reported that Westside Pizza is going into a new building at 1887 Main St., near Walgreens. Westside Pizza operator Alden McCurdy told the website that the plan is to be open in late summer, joining Capstone Physical Therapy in the building.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ The Teriyaki Bar at 119 W. Holly St., near Greenhouse, recently closed. A brief note on the front door thanked customers for their support over the years and that they planned to reopen at another location. According to The Bellingham Herald archives, The Teriyaki Bar has been in that Holly Street location since 1987.