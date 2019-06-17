Frozen raspberries from a Whatcom County farm sold at WinCo stores are being recalled

What to do if you think you have a recalled product There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

Frozen red raspberries from a Washington state farm are being recalled across the western United States.

WinCo Foods says it sold frozen red raspberries manufactured by Rader Farms of Whatcom County that may be contaminated with norovirus.

The 12-ounce packages with a “Best By” date of Feb. 13, 2021, were sold in stores in Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Utah.

The Food and Drug Administration found contamination in a sample test.

No one has reported getting sick but the Boise, Idaho-based company is urging people to throw away or return the products back to the store for a full refund. The company noted in a Facebook post that the berry medley packages, which contain raspberries, are not involved in the recall.

The highly contagious norovirus can cause vomiting and diarrhea and its symptoms are especially severe for the elderly, young children and people with health issues.

Rader Farms is north of Lynden on East Badger Road. Established in 1941, it operates about 800 acres of land growing raspberries and blueberries. It has a berry processing and quick-freeze facility on its property. In 2017 Inventure Foods sold it and other properties to the Oregon Potato Company.

Messages left at Rader Farms were not returned on Monday.