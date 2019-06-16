Superfeet hoping to bring European elite athlete technology to everyday people

Watch how custom-built shoes are made at this new manufacturing plant in Ferndale Take a look inside Flowbuilt Manufacturing in Ferndale, which makes custom-built shoes and insoles. Flowbuilt is owned by Superfeet and makes footwear based on detailed custom information. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a look inside Flowbuilt Manufacturing in Ferndale, which makes custom-built shoes and insoles. Flowbuilt is owned by Superfeet and makes footwear based on detailed custom information.

A Ferndale manufacturer has made an investment in technology by purchasing a European company.

Superfeet announced in a news release that it has acquired Belgium-based RSscan International, a company that researches movement analysis and personalized products for elite athletes. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

The acquisition is expected to help the Ferndale company expand its research capabilities, particularly in personalized foot products in the U.S. and Europe. Long known for its insoles, in recent years Superfeet expanded into making custom shoes, opening the manufacturing facility Flowbuilt in Ferndale last year.

Superfeet and Flowbuilt are able to build custom shoes based on customer data that comes from the company’s Fitstations. Superfeet is putting in 130 Fitstations into retail stores later this year, bringing the total to just under 200 across the U.S. One of the Fitstations is at Fairhaven Runners.

“Joining forces with RSscan team brings more like-minded, exceptionally talented members to the Superfeet fold,” said John Rauvola, Superfeet CEO, in the news release. “As technologies and innovations continue to drive our industry, this merger continues our ability to lead the way.”

By combining Superfeet and RSscan, the company will now have seven biomechanists and two research-and-development teams, according to the news release. While RSscan focused on elite athletes in Europe, Superfeet is hoping to apply that technology to everyday people.

Superfeet is an employee-owned company and gives 1% of sales to charity. RSscan has 28 employees, with clients that are in retail and medical markets.