Bellingham brewery announces that its last day of selling beers is June 15

Bellingham

A local brewery brewing company will close Saturday, June 15.

Illuminati Brewing announced on Tuesday that it was ending a two-year run of creating handcrafted brews and food. The brewery opened in 2017 at 3950 Hammer Drive in the Irongate business park.

In a news release, owner Chris Luna said they were unable to overcome the business challenges to keep it going. Luna had purchased Illuminati from Bill Kimmerly earlier this year. Kimmerly had moved Masquerade Wine Company in late 2016 and started Illuminati in early 2017. Masquerade closed earlier this year.

“I hope everyone comes by to raise a pint and recall the good times we had here. We’d also like to find new jobs for our six fantastic employees,” Luna said in the news release.

According to its website, Illuminati has 14 beers on tap and a food menu that includes sandwiches, burritos and pork ribs.

Illuminati Brewing is open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Thursday and an hour later on Friday and Saturday. For inquiries about employees, brewing equipment, restaurant equipment and seating, call Luna at 360-220-7072.

This story will be updated.

Dave Gallagher

Dave Gallagher has covered the Whatcom County business community since 1998. Retail, real estate, jobs and port redevelopment are among the topics he covers.

