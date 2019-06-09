New downtown restaurant adding its own brand of flavors to the dining scene

New restaurant bringing new flavors to downtown Enriqueta Vasquez de Magana and Lucy Ayala opened the Sabores de Mexico restaurant May 21, 2019, at 1200 Cornwall Ave. in downtown Bellingham, Wash. It's open for lunch and dinner. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Enriqueta Vasquez de Magana and Lucy Ayala opened the Sabores de Mexico restaurant May 21, 2019, at 1200 Cornwall Ave. in downtown Bellingham, Wash. It's open for lunch and dinner.

A new Mexican restaurant is bringing new flavors to downtown Bellingham.

Sabores de Mexico opened on May 21 at 1200 Cornwall Ave., in the former Eat restaurant spot. Enriqueta Vasquez de Magana and Lucy Ayala started the restaurant with the idea of using fresh and locally available ingredients for its menu.

Items on the menu include tamales, burritos, tacos, sope, chicken mole and carne asada. Magana grew up in the Guadalajara region of Mexico and uses that upbringing as inspiration for her menu.

This is Magana’s first restaurant; she’s lived in Bellingham for 14 years and has been involved in a variety of events, including the Latino Summit put on annually by the Bellingham School District.

Going with a restaurant name that means “flavors” in English, she said her focus is serving food with her own original zest. The original order won’t be spicy, she said, but spices are added to the side for customers who want it.

The restaurant is currently going through the state liquor license application process. Once approved, the restaurant will serve specialty drinks along with beer. A grand opening is being planned sometime after the liquor license approvals; she’s planning an outdoor barbecue as part of that celebration.

The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday. The restaurant also does take-out orders. For details, call 360-922-7639.