Restaurant makes plans for Meridian, Bellingham breweries bring home awards

Here’s a roundup of Whatcom County business tidbits.

▪ Local breweries continue to rack up the awards. This time it was at the North American Beer Awards, held in Idaho Falls, Idaho at the end of May. According to the organization’s website, five Whatcom County breweries snared medals

Chuckanut Brewery led the way, winning three gold and three silver medals. Wander Brewing won three medals, Aslan Brewing won two, Kulshan Brewing won two and Melvin Brewing’s Bellingham facility won one medal (its Wyoming brewery also won two medals).

▪ An sign application permit was submitted to the city for a new restaurant going into 4285 Meridian St., near Best Buy. The restaurant name is La Chapina Latin Cuisine.

▪ To celebrate its 12-year anniversary, Old World Deli is offering $6 sandwiches from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 13. The restaurant is at 1228 N. State St., near the YMCA.

▪ The website MyFerndaleNews reported on June 5 that a building permit application was submitted to put in a Tractor Supply Co. store in a 23,000-square-foot empty space at 1750 LaBounty Drive, next to the Ferndale Grocery Outlet. Tractor Supply Co. has a store in Lynden, offering agriculture and home improvement equipment as well as pet and livestock products.