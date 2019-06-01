A food truck gets a permanent location, Citizens Dock restaurant coming to Bellingham

Village Lighting is having a going-out-of-business retirement sale that is expected to last through the end of June. Craig Lynch, who has owned the business for 23 years, said the company has been in Bellingham since the 1970s. The Bellingham Herald

Here’s a roundup of retail tidbits happening around Whatcom County:

▪ A food truck now has a permanent location and is having a grand opening on Saturday, June 8.

Border Town Mexican Grill now has a 500-square-foot kitchen near the Blaine Starbucks and the visitor’s center at 530 Peace Portal Drive, said Mike Hill, owner of the nearby Chevron and the property in the area. Hill said that with the new kitchen, Border Town Mexican Grill will expand its menu and will have outdoor seating.

During the grand opening, which starts at 11 a.m., there will be food specials and giveaways. Hill said he will be putting $1,000 in one of the burritos for one lucky person.

▪ Permit applications were submitted to put in a new restaurant at 1010 C St., near the Whatcom Waterway. According to the permit, the proposed name for the restaurant is The Citizens Dock.

▪ Grace Harbor Farms announced on Facebook that it is now selling its Whatcom Red raspberry smoothie at all of the local Haggen stores. The raspberries come from Whatcom County raspberry farmers.

▪ Village Lighting is having a going-out-of-business retirement sale at 1616 N. State St., near the Kona bike shop. The sale should last through the end of June, according to Craig Lynch.

Lynch has owned the store for 23 years, moving it to its current spot in 2000. Lynch said he wanted to thank all his past and present customers, saying that interacting with them over the years was one of the best parts of running a business. He said he also enjoyed the technical side, fixing lights and coming up with lighting solutions.

▪ A longtime Navy veteran has opened a franchise business in Bellingham. JD Junk Removal & Hauling Bellingham is operated by Torrey Willett, according to a news release. The company’s focus is helping Bellingham residents and businesses declutter by hauling things away to places other than landfills.

Willett’s goal is to keep at least 60 percent of the items collected out of landfills. He does this by forming relationships with recycling facilities and charitable organizations.

For details, visit the company’s website or call 844-438-5364.

▪ Jerns Funeral Home has a new owner and has moved near the Irongate area. Jake Waggoner, a licensed funeral director who has worked at Jerns for four years, is the new owner according to a press release.





On June 1 Waggoner moved Jerns to 4131 Hannegan Road, across the street from a Bank of the Pacific branch. It had been at 800 Sunset Drive since 1978.

“Most Whatcom County families will find our new location easier to reach and in keeping with our philosophy of being professional and comforting,” Waggoner said in the news release, adding that the new facility will be a full-service funeral home, which includes cremation services.

For more information, call 360-734-0070 or visit its website.