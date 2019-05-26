Retailer is bringing more of the posh life to Fairhaven with a new store

Posh Upscale Resale offers designer consignments in Fairhaven Posh Upscale Resale opened in May 2019 in the Fairhaven neighborhood of Bellingham, Wash., consigning designer clothing and accessories Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Posh Upscale Resale opened in May 2019 in the Fairhaven neighborhood of Bellingham, Wash., consigning designer clothing and accessories

A new Fairhaven store is bringing back some old favorites when it comes to clothing and accessories.

Kimberly and Thomas Hoctor recently opened Posh Upscale Resale at 1315 11th St., in the McKenzie Alley near Rustic Coffee & Wine Bar. The store sells consignment designer brands, some of which are vintage. This includes a large selection of purses, bags and clutches. The store was formerly in Coupeville.

The store has more than 750 consignors to fill its store with products from brands like Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Gucci. Prices in the store can range from $23 to $3,500 with some items priced 75% below retail, said Kimberly Hoctor in an interview.

Hoctor said they are very picky about what they accept on consignment and spend a lot of time weeding out brand fakes, including having a third party check for authenticity. Her husband Thomas was in the military and has seen how fake brands can fund terrorism, she said.

Along with selling the products, Hoctor hopes it becomes a place where customers can drop by and talk about the history of the brands, something she’s enjoyed studying.

The store plans on having a grand opening celebration on June 15. Hoctor said she’s also working on organizing a variety of style clinics, including mock-interview, dress-up presentations for Western Washington University students.

The store is currently open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Details can be found on social media as well as Posh’s website.