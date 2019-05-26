A Bellingham restaurant is open, while a cafe is coming. Also, pinball in Fairhaven

Bantam 46 offers chicken specialties, full bar downtown The rotisserie chicken restaurant and bar Bantam 46 opened in downtown Bellingham, Wash., May 22, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The rotisserie chicken restaurant and bar Bantam 46 opened in downtown Bellingham, Wash., May 22, 2019.

Here’s a roundup of some retail tipsheet items from around Whatcom County:

▪ Bantam 46 restaurant opened May 22 at 1327 Railroad Ave., near Mallard Ice Cream. It will have a modern and southern-style dishes featuring chicken.

Along with fried and rotisserie chicken, other items on the menu include hushpuppies, pimento cheese balls along with Andouille sausage and grits. The restaurant has a vertical rotisserie machine that was built by Bellingham manufacturer Wood Stone.

Upstairs a bar serves a variety of house cocktails.

Owner Ben Scholtz has instituted a wage scale for his employees that incorporates in the restaurant’s name. The “46” means that employees as a whole make 46 percent of the sales, and there is no tipping. This has allowed him to hire a fantastic staff, Scholtz said, adding that each employee listed the wage model as one factor for wanting to work there.

Scholtz, who also owns Mallard Ice Cream, said he wanted to put in a set of values saying every job is valuable.

The restaurant is open six days a week, closed on Tuesday. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., open till midnight on Friday and Saturday.

▪ Vitality Bowls is aiming for a May 30 opening in the Barkley District, next to the movie theater. It’s the first cafe in Washington state for the California-based company, offering fresh and organic smoothies, soups and sandwiches. Details about the company can be found on its website.

▪ A new pinball parlor and bar is coming to Fairhaven’s McKenzie Alley. Alexis and Hugh Newmark are currently in the remodeling process of a space next to their other business, Best Buds Gaming Lounge. One side of the space will have pinball machines, while the other side will have a cocktail lounge with a light food menu. It will be known as Fairhaven Pinball Parlor.

Hugh Newmark said he expects it to be a date night spot for adults who don’t want to be in the downtown district. They are also looking into the idea of offering live music.

Details and updates can be found on Fairhaven Pinball’s Instagram account.

▪ The Birch Door Cafe announced on Facebook that it is now open on Mondays. The cafe at 4192 Meridian St. is now open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day.

▪ Blaine will have a Saturday summer market starting on May 25. According to an article in the Blaine newspaper The Northern Light, the market formerly known as the Gardener’s Market will now be the Blaine Farmers Market. It will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until October on G Street near Starbucks.

▪ Building permits were submitted to the city to start foundation work for The Weatherby, a 91-unit apartment building going into the Barkley district at 3202 Newmarket St.

▪ Healing Hands Massage and Reflexology recently opened a second location in Bellingham. The new facility is at 1105 McKenzie Ave., in McKenzie’s Alley in Fairhaven. Services include sports, foot and pregnancy massages. It is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. Healing Hands is also at 557 W. Bakerview Road. For details call 360-920-7780.