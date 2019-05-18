The latest Whatcom retail roundup: Bakery in the works, eatery in Blaine nearly ready

A bakery is setting up shop in downtown Bellingham. Saltadena Bakery is planning to open at 111 W. Holly St. in late June/early July. The Bellingham Herald

Here’s a roundup of retail tipsheet tidbits happening around Whatcom County:

▪ A new bakery is coming to downtown Bellingham. Saltadena Bakery has applied for a state liquor license to go into 111 W. Holly St., in the former Tasca del Tinto space near the Greenhouse store. In an email Owner Nancy Stuart said she is aiming for a late June/early July opening.

▪ Drayton Harbor Oyster Company announced on its Facebook page that it was planning to open in its new space Saturday, May 18, on Blaine’s Peace Portal Drive. The space is in a recently completed new building at 685 Peace Portal Drive.

According to an article in The Northern Light, the building also will be home to Kaisacole, which is tied to Ferndale-based Barlean’s Fishery. Along with Drayton Harbor Company oysters, the space will serve a variety of fresh and frozen seafood products.

▪ A state liquor license application was submitted to put in a business called Moon Alchemy Wine at 301 W. Holly St., near Rocket Donuts. The applicants are Genevieve Ballinger and Matthew Stirling. For details about the company, visit its website or Facebook page.

▪ A state liquor license application was also submitted for Mi Rancho Bakery, which is going into 3098 Northwest Ave., next to its Mi Rancho Meat Market near Yeager’s Sporting Goods.